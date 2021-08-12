Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Sox manager Guillen loving time at Field of Dreams

By JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ozzie Guillen stepped into the shade of the New York Yankees’ dugout and wiped a bead of sweat from his forehead. On a slightly humid Wednesday morning, the legendary former shortstop and manager of the Chicago White Sox wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else but the Field of Dreams. And he immediately began to lobby Major League Baseball to make Dyersville an annual part of its schedule.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Dyersville#The New York Yankees#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball#Nbc Sports Chicago#The White Sox Twins#Venezuelan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBNewsday

Stadium for 'Field of Dreams' game between Yankees and White Sox near completion

We can finally remove the ‘If’ from "If you build it, they will come." The Dyersville ballpark has been built. And the Yankees and White Sox will be there. The ballpark that will host the White Sox and Yankees on August 12 is in the "final innings of construction," Major League Baseball announced Thursday in a press release. The 8,000 person stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, home of the 1989 film "Field of Dreams", will be the first Major League game played in Iowa and airs on Fox at 7 p.m.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB unveils White Sox, Yankees jerseys for 'Field of Dreams' game

(WFAN) MLB on Thursday unveiled the jerseys that the White Sox and Yankees will be wearing on Aug. 12 for the first-ever "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. The threads for both teams seemed to be getting mainly positive feedback on Twitter. Here's a look at the White Sox's jerseys, as they'll be the home team.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

White Sox, Yankees reveal Field of Dreams uniforms

Major League Baseball revealed the throwback-like custom uniforms the White Sox and Yankees will wear at next Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Sox will wear white jerseys with navy blue pinstripes and a throwback “SOX” logo on the front. The pinstriped caps will not have a logo on them.
Dyersville, IAKWQC

Dyersville, Field of Dreams ready for game time

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Just one year ago, the MLB field that was built on the other side of the corn field from the Field of Dreams movie site was being taken down after the game had been canceled due to a COVID outbreak in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. This year, the stadium is back up and the stage is set for the White Sox and Yankees to meet up in the small Iowa town.
MLBenewspf.com

Kevin Costner Leads Yankees and White Sox onto the Field of Dreams (Video)

HEAVEN-(ENEWSPF)- Kevin Costner leads the New York Yankees and the first-place Chicago White Sox from the cornfield to the Field of Dreams diamond ahead of their historic matchup in Iowa. The game aired on FOX on August 12, 2021. The Chicago White Sox won the game on Tim Anderson’s walk-off...
MLBclevelandstar.com

MLB roundup: Walk-off win for White Sox at Field of Dreams

Tim Anderson hit a two-run, walk-off homer that disappeared into the cornfield in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees during the inaugural "Field of Dreams Game" on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa. Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez...
NFLwhtc.com

Tigers Sweep O’s; Sox Win “Field of Dreams” Game

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Renaldo Nunez and Victor Reyes each had a two-run homer in a five-run fourth inning for the Tigers as they swept the Orioles in Baltimore yesterday, 6-4. Detroit hosts Cleveland tonight to open a three-game series at Comerica Park, with coverage from Dan Dickerson at 6:50 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
Astronomychatsports.com

Photos: White Sox ACE team at Field of Dreams

Read your August horoscope to reveal what's in store for you, from the astrologers at Tarot.com. The height of summer is here! A New Moon in Leo on August 8 starts the month off with astounding possibilities in creativity, romance, and pleasure. You're meant to live life to the fullest and enjoy every ray of sunshine thrown your way. Love planet Venus enters partnership-oriented Libra on August 16, providing you with the grace to accommodate rather than frustrate your current connections. You may also feel this energy flow into your social life, helping you become more socially balanced. — By Tarot.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Field of Dreams Game really was magical

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played in the first-ever Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night. It was a spectacle from the very beginning and the game lived up to the hype. The White Sox held a pretty nice lead for most of the lead but a big ninth inning allowed the Yankees to take an 8-7 lead. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton had big home runs off of Liam Hendriks to get the job done for the Yankees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy