Former Sox manager Guillen loving time at Field of Dreams

We can finally remove the ‘If’ from "If you build it, they will come." The Dyersville ballpark has been built. And the Yankees and White Sox will be there. The ballpark that will host the White Sox and Yankees on August 12 is in the "final innings of construction," Major League Baseball announced Thursday in a press release. The 8,000 person stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, home of the 1989 film "Field of Dreams", will be the first Major League game played in Iowa and airs on Fox at 7 p.m.