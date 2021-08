Power like no other, that’s so effortless, comes from none other than Eloy Jiménez. The Chicago White Sox have quite a few big bats in their lineup, as evidence from their 23 home runs so far in August. Just as the weather is truly heating up, so are the White Sox bats. And while no home run has been quite as big as Tim Anderson’s walk-off in the inaugural Field of Dreams game to help them beat a New York Yankees team that swept the Sox in June.