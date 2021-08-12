A Post-Lockdown World Calls For High Jewellery

There have always been watch houses specialising in feminine timepieces, from Cartier to Bulgari, Chopard to Piaget, while others including Omega, Rolex and Jaeger-LeCoultre have tended to cater equally to both genders. But, without doubt, there has been a large faction of horology that has fallen prey to the “boys’ club” approach, from the size of the watches created down to the marketing of them (who can forget IWC’s “Engineered for Men” campaign from the early 2000s with advertisements declaring: “Ladies, you ride our Harleys, smoke our Havanas, drink our Glenmorangie. Hands off our IWC”?). The past decade, however, has seen a new focus from brands which, until recently, have been stuck in a culture of machismo. This is largely thanks to a dawning realisation that women, as well as men, are interested in watchmaking at all levels and, importantly, have previously untapped disposable incomes. The companies that today ignore the buying power of women are effectively decreasing their turnover by up to 50 per cent.