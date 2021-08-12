Manage Subscription

Cancel
Computers

Ubergizmo

YouTube Testing Out New ‘Premium Lite’ Subscription

As many of you know, YouTube has a subscription tier called YouTube Premium, but it seems that the company is experimenting with the idea of a cheaper option called Premium Lite. This is according to a post made3 on ResetEra by user jelmerjt, where they discovered the option when they tried to cancel their Premium subscription.
Entertainmentmakeuseof.com

Spotify Is Testing a $0.99/Month Subscription Tier

Spotify is actively testing a new subscription plan. Called Spotify Plus, the new tier will sit somewhere between the existing Free tier and Premium tier. Giving users more listening options while still being supported by ads. And all for just $0.99/month. This is a tantalizing prospect... if it ever sees...
Amazonlifewire.com

Why Spotify Is Testing a Cheaper Subscription Option

Spotify is testing a new "Plus" plan at a few different price points. Spotify Plus comes with unlimited skips and the ability to listen to any song you want from albums and playlists. Experts say the lower cost could entice new listeners who want access to Premium’s features without the...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Caitec Acquires Cat Subscription Box Co.

Caitec, a Halethorpe, Md.-based portfolio company of Fairchild Capital Partners, has acquired KitNipBox, a cat subscription box company. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, KitNipBox is a subscription service that sends a monthly box of cat toys, treats, and other products to consumers nationwide. “We are excited to...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Citizen App Launches Paid Safety Subscription Service

Citizen, an app used to alert users about emergencies unfolding in their area, is rolling out a monthly subscription service that gives paid users 24/7 access to remote safety experts. The app, launched in 2016, gives its uses hyper-local, real-time alerts that affect public safety. The alerts are generated by...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai offers monthly subscription deal for electrified models

Insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance are included in one monthly fee. Hyundai has launched a subscription service for its electrified models that it says covers all motoring costs. Called Mocean, it wraps the price of subscription, insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance into one monthly...
EconomyNME

Twitch drops subscription price to £3.99 in the UK

Streaming platform Twitch has announced a price drop today for subscriptions in the UK. Subscribing to your favourite streamers now costs just £3.99 for a Tier 1 subscription – that’s down 20 per cent from the previous £4.99. The move seeks to make global subscriptions more affordable after previously basing...
Technologyfsrmagazine.com

Digital Platform Appetize Launches Appetize+ Subscription Plan

Today, Appetize, a leading digital and mobile commerce platform, announced the launch of Appetize Plus (Appetize+), an all-inclusive subscription plan that conveniently bundles cloud-based software, hardware, payments and support into an affordable monthly fee. With Appetize Plus, enterprise businesses can upgrade to cloud POS, contactless payments and mobile ordering without having to allocate significant upfront costs or commit to expensive equipment financing options.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

GoPro subscription strategy is "stellar" success, says CEO

GoPro now has 1,160,000 users signed up to its Subscription service, according to its second quarter financial results. The action camera specialist has been pushing the membership scheme, that gets you unlimited cloud storage for your photos and videos, hard. Currently if you buy the latest GoPro Hero9 Black, or the 2019 flagship the GoPro Hero8 Black, direct from its own online stores you get the first year of the subscription scheme for free – and save on the price of the camera.
Lifestyleinparkmagazine.com

Semnox makes subscription models possible for FECs & parks

Semnox’s suite of products for FECs, Parks and F&B Segments, in its latest Falcon release has included the capability to sell recurring memberships — also known as subscriptions. Amusement centers already utilizing Semnox’s Parafait or Tixera solutions now have access to this updated feature. This addition is aimed at providing an opportunity for business owners to acquire a safe zone of recurring income and a push to relook at how they sell their products and increase their value proposition for their loyal customers.
Law EnforcementGovernment Technology

Can Subscription Software Help Fix Community Policing?

As police and sheriffs’ departments work to build stronger ties with residents — ties often damaged by the pandemic and recent political turmoil — a young company based near Atlanta hopes to use subscription software to help with that task. ITsimple is among the latest to launch a SaaS service...
Technologyxda-developers

[APP][5.0+] Tilla - subscriptions manager

Hi guys, I am the developer of some ad-free system utilities for Android OS (Castro, Skit, and Graphie) and now I tried to do something different, so meet Tilla - subscriptions tracker with the ability to receive reminders about coming payments for subscriptions, get total expenses statistics and more. As always, Tilla is completely ad-free and scum-free and it has a "Premium" version, which has additional features - cloud synchronization between devices, local backups with different states, and dark-mode.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Twitch confirms a 20% reduction in the price of subscriptions in Spain

Twitch announces in Spain the 20% reduction in the price of subscriptions. Of the 4.99 euros that it cost until now, now you can join your favorite channels from 3.99 euros. The launch will be gradual, so not all users will see the new price at the moment. It will begin to be available from the week of August 9.
CollegesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

You Can Now Buy A Subscription For College Books

The cost of college textbooks is crazy. Secondhand textbooks will save you money but even that can add up. College fees are crazy expensive, but so are textbooks. It is a sad fact. Plus there are some textbooks you’re required to own but are only used a handful of times. It is a nice grift they have going, but it costs you a lot of money.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Viu Overtakes Netflix in Southeast Asia SVOD Subscriptions

Asian regional streaming platform Viu has overtaken Netflix in raw subscription terms in Southeast Asia, to rank second among SVOD platforms in the region behind Disney Plus. The findings for the second quarter of the year were published in Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics: A Definitive Study from research firm Media Partners Asia. It showed Disney with some 6 million subscribers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, where MPA operates a passive measurement system. That compares with 5.2 million for Viu and 4.8 million for Netflix.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Intriguing Emirates Skywards+ Subscription Plans

There are quite a few airline frequent flyer programs that offer some sort of a paid subscription model. In some cases they can represent a decent deal, while in other cases they’re the equivalent of lighting money on fire (like Southwest Airlines’ version). Emirates is the latest airline to roll out something like this, and it has the potential to be pretty lucrative.
Economykamcity.com

Rise of Subscription Services Set To Continue

Amid the online explosion when it comes to digitalisation and delivery of food and drink, new data shows that subscription services are rapidly taking hold. Stats from the latest TWC Trends study shows that consumers are three times more likely now (than before the Pandemic) to say that at least 80% of their retail interactions are digital in nature. Alongside this, subscription box services are being adopted fast – a market that is set to grow 72% by 2022 with consumers in the UK currently spending an average of £2bn on subscriptions every year.

