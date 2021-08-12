BusyPeople Turns the KTM 390 Duke into a Neo-Punk Scrambler

If you grew up in the ’80s, chances are you had a Lamborghini Countach poster on your wall. The sharp lines and raised back of the iconic sports car cut an imposing silhouette that few automakers have been able to top. In fact, with its show-stopping gull-wing doors and aerodynamic design, it served as the ultimate dream car for those too young to drive. Well, the kids are all grown up and despite the Countach being discontinued in 1990, the dream is well and truly alive again. The Italian marque has confirmed that the Lamborghini Countach is returning.