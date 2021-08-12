Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BusyPeople Turns the KTM 390 Duke into a Neo-Punk Scrambler

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an interesting marriage—not just of two people, but of art. Husband and wife duo Akash and Garima Das run BusyPeople as a side project where they create everything from photography to custom motorcycles. The KTM 390 Duke is an example of the customisation work that this couple does, and the art of the build and the photography is readily apparent.

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktm#Scrambler#Photography#Neo#Punk#Busypeople#Ktm#Jw#Wheels#Pirelli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
BicyclesRideApart

WP Launches New XACT Suspension Kit For 2021 KTM Dirt Bikes

Many die-hard enduro riders would agree that KTM, with sub-brands Husqvarna and GasGas, makes some of the best performance-oriented enduros in the market. Out of the box, bikes like the KTM 350 EXC-F are extremely capable. However, its performance can further be elevated thanks to a vast aftermarket consisting of world-renowned brands working tirelessly to eke out as much performance from these already capable machines.
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon

Accessible price (for a Ducati), accessible seat height, accessible style. Everyone loves a Scrambler and an air-cooled desmo twin. Next to the competition, it’s starting to look a little long in the tooth. And pricey. Hipster-centric marketing campaign may detract from an otherwise universally likable motorcycle. Verdict. The Icon is...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Pedrosa wanting to race again “a huge compliment”, says KTM MotoGP boss

Pedrosa retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2018 season and became KTM’s official test rider from 2019 on an initial two-year deal, which he extended into 2021. The 31-time race winner was from the outset reluctant to contest any grand prix weekends as a wildcard, but will make his first race appearance since Valencia 2018 in this weekend’s Styrian GP.
BicyclesRideApart

Take A Peek At Ruff Cycles’ Scrambler-Inspired E-Bike

It’s often said that life imitates art, and that history tends to repeat itself. In more ways than one, motorcycles are indeed works of art—especially those hipster retro-modern machines you see all over Instagram. Given the perceived aesthetic value brought about by the whole neo-retro phenomenon, it isn’t really surprising that, as technology continues to progress, people will continue making new things look old.
CarsRideApart

Put Some Miles On This Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Edition

If you’ve watched “A Twist of the Wrist II,” then you might find this bike a little familiar. No, it’s not the exact bike used by one of the riders in the documentary, but it is close. While ‘Twist II’ came out in 2009, this bike predates it by four...
CarsRideApart

2021 BMW R NineT Pure Option 719 First Ride Review

Pure [pyu̇r] a. free of any contamination; without any extraneous and unnecessary elements. To most motorcyclists, the term “pure” evokes images of kickstarters, chrome finishes, and cable throttles. It takes us back to simpler times; a time before electronic nannies and catalytic converters. Back then, motorcycles were easy on the eyes—and the technology.
CarsRideApart

FB Mondial Launches SMX 125 In Striking New Colorways

Dual-sports and supermotos are excellent machines for young riders to learn the ropes on. In Europe, in particular, a whole subculture of motorcycling exists revolving around these types of motorcycles. Indeed, there are some insanely skilled riders who can do unimaginable things aboard a supermoto. That said, as is the case with most things in life, even the best riders started with zero experience.
MotorsportsRideApart

Raul Fernandez To Complete KTM's 2022 MotoGP with Tech3

After stepping up in Moto2, Raul Fernandez is headed to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM for the 2022 season. Fernandez was able to bag a total of six trophies in Moto2, along with two wins and four podiums in Moto3. The 20-year-old Spaniard will head to the big leagues next year, after his stint in Moto2. Together with his teammate, Remy Gardner, the pair will complete KTM's lineup for the MotoGP season. Both racers battled it out in Moto2, split only by 31-points after the first nine races in the series.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal

Double MotoGP race winner Petrucci has lost his place at the Tech 3 team for 2022, along with teammate Iker Lecuona, to make way for Moto2 graduates Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner. Petrucci told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview during the German Grand Prix weekend that, should he lose his...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

As reported by Autosport in June, Fernandez will step up to MotoGP with KTM and Tech3 next season having stunned so far in his debut season in Moto2 by winning three races. KTM made Fernandez’s signing official midway through Saturday’s FP4 session at the Styrian Grand Prix, with other rider market announcements due to take place next week thought to have motivated the Austrian manufacturer to move now.
Carsmanofmany.com

$250,000 Ram TRX 6×6 Warlord is Ready for the Apocalypse

If you take a Ram 1500 TRX and turn it into a 6X6 behemoth, you’re going to be a little limited on names that will fit the truck. Apocalypse Manufacturing faced that challenge and came up with a name that isn’t just suitable, it’s also perfectly descriptive. The Warlord is ready to dominate any campaign it’s facing, and you don’t want to be in its sights.
Murrieta, CAValley News

Motorcycle Brand KTM to develop new 20-acre campus in Murrieta

MURRIETA – KTM North America, Inc., leading producer of high-performance street and off-road motorcycles, is set to move forward with the development of its all-new North American corporate headquarters, a corporate campus situated at the northeast corner of Winchester and Borel roads. The 20-acre project is set to initially include three buildings with over 150,000 square feet of technical, office, warehouse and racing departments.
Carsmanofmany.com

2022 Land Rover Trophy Edition Revives the V8 Glory Days

Jaguar is building on their already impressive and durable Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic SE, creating the Defender Trophy Edition. The special vehicle comes with plenty of accessories, a new look based on a classic look, and the inclusion of brains and brawn. You’ll also like:. “The Defender Trophy Edition evokes...
Buying Carsmanofmany.com

Win a Baller Mercedes-AMG G-63 Worth $160K!

The Mercedes-AMG G-Class was already a top performer, but for 2021, the automaker added even more to the iconic vehicle. With such additions as a wireless smartphone charging pad and more options from the G manufaktur customization service, the G-63 earns its starting price of around $160,000. Even if you go with just the standard fare, you’ll still get such things as 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension damping, and a front brush guard on the outside. Inside, you’ll be treated to three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and heated front and rear seats. What makes this deal even sweeter is that you could win a new Mercedes-AMG G-63 through the latest drawing offered by Omaze.
Carsmanofmany.com

Lamborghini is Bringing Back the Countach – And it Could be a Hybrid

If you grew up in the ’80s, chances are you had a Lamborghini Countach poster on your wall. The sharp lines and raised back of the iconic sports car cut an imposing silhouette that few automakers have been able to top. In fact, with its show-stopping gull-wing doors and aerodynamic design, it served as the ultimate dream car for those too young to drive. Well, the kids are all grown up and despite the Countach being discontinued in 1990, the dream is well and truly alive again. The Italian marque has confirmed that the Lamborghini Countach is returning.
Tucson, AZtucsonpost.com

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Front And Rear Look - New Spy Shots

Hyundai Creta is currently one of the highest-selling SUVs in India. The compact SUV was first launched in India back in 2015 and got a generation update last year. The Korean auto giant is now looking to provide its best-selling product with a mid-cycle facelift which is expected to launch sometime next year.
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Premium Motorcycles Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Premium Motorcycles Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Premium Motorcycles growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Ducati, MV Agusta, Polaris, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Husqvarna Motorcycles, Custom Wolf, Moto Guzzi, Victory, Benelli, Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph, Piaggio & C. SpA, BMW, Norton & Marine Turbine Technology.
Carsmanofmany.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is Basically an F1 Car For The Road

It seems as though Aston Martin is dropping an exciting new model every other week. And we don’t blame them when they look as good as the Valhalla, Valkyrie AMR Pro and Victor. The latest in the line of F1-inspired Valkyrie models is our money no object pick of the bunch. The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider combines the thrill of roof-off driving with cutting edge aerodynamics, a reconfigured carbon structure and over 1000BHP from its hybrid V12 and you’ll quickly understand why.

Comments / 0

Community Policy