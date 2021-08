Fourth year head coach Tony Crough wore an shirt with a simple message across the chest to the team's first practice this fall. Two words simply stating "Prove It." That phrase has been the mantra in the past for Hays High football. But not many inside the program feel that have followed through. There may be no better time that now with a large number juniors and seniors returning for 2021. 75 players donned pads for the first practice.