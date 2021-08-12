Cancel
NFL

Steelers' boss pleased with Rudolph, Haskins and Dobbs

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw from his three backup quarterbacks during the Hall of Fame game last Thursday. Starter Ben Roethlisberger had the night off, giving way to Mason Rudolph, who has been entrenched as the team's backup for the past three seasons. Dwayne Haskins, Washington's 2019 first-round pick, made his debut with Pittsburgh, while Josh Dobbs played most of the fourth quarter.

