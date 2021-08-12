Joanne Hoch

CHAMPAIGN — Joanne R. Hoch, 88, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Monday (Aug. 9, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her family. There will be a visitation on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Joanne will be enniched with her husband and son at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign, in a private ceremony.