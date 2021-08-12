GEORGETOWN — Marvelle Adkisson, 90, of Georgetown died at 10:54 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 8, 2021) at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 715 N. Main St., Georgetown. Pastor Gary Farris will officiate. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery, Georgetown. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Sunset's Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, is in charge of arrangements.