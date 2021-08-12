Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, IL

Marvelle Adkisson

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

GEORGETOWN — Marvelle Adkisson, 90, of Georgetown died at 10:54 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 8, 2021) at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 715 N. Main St., Georgetown. Pastor Gary Farris will officiate. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery, Georgetown. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Sunset's Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, is in charge of arrangements.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown Church#Sunset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy