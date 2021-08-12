Cancel
Linton, ND

Plane crash victim identified; pilot injured in second plane crash

 5 days ago

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Michel Gunia, 63, of Linton, died when his crop-spraying aircraft, a single-engine, 1975 Rockwell International S2R, struck a high voltage transmission line and crashed into a nearby field. The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m., six miles southwest of Strasburg on Tuesday. The crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration with assistance of the Emmons County Sheriff’s Office.

