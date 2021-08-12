Cancel
See Who Ranks #1 For The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

By Nina Chiang
EDMTunes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MTV Video Music Awards announced its nominees today, with 14 gender-neutral categories. Of course, seven artists will compete for artist of the year. These include Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. There is a multitude of artists from all genres and some even have multiple nominations. The event will take place that the Barclays Center in New York on September 12th, at 8 pm. Catch it on MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and The CW Network.

