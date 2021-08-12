Cancel
Five Star VFD Gets New Tanker/Pumper

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Five Star Volunteer Fire Department has a new 2022 Kenworth pumper/ tanker. The new equipment that will be the first out apparatus for all Titus County structure fires. The addition was made possible by a cost share grant received from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

