Mount Pleasant, TX

Mt Pleasant, Mt Vernon Motor Vehicle Burglaries

By Dave Kirkpatrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating a rash of more than 41 motor vehicle burglaries in Mt. Pleasant early Wednesday morning. They occurred in several neighborhoods on the north side of I-30. All of the vehicles involved were said to be unlocked. Some cars didn’t have anything stolen from them, but others had cash, guns and other valuable items taken. Franklin County and Mt. Vernon also reported numerous burglaries of unlocked vehicles. Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson said that his city could be next, and urged everyone to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from inside.

The Hill

NBC News

