Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Future

Chelsea will make a decision in the coming days over the future of Trevoh Chalobah, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Chalobah returned from his loan at FC Lorient and has been excellent for the Blues in pre-season under Tuchel. He was given the opportunity to start at the back for Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal on Wednesday.

He flourished again as Chelsea went onto win 6-5 on penalties to clinch more European glory.

Chalobah's statistics were nothing short of incredible and he has attracted interest from several clubs including Valencia. It has been reported despite impressing Tuchel, he will go on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

But Tuchel insists a decision hasn't been made yet and it will be discussed in the coming days.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Absolutely that’s why he played," said Tuchel post-match on Chalobah forcing his way into his thinking. "He played good against Arsenal and he played a good game also against Bournemouth, then Arsenal, then Tottenham. We wanted to have guys on the field who are capable to play 90 minutes.

"Trevoh was first in training the very first in training and is physically strong and deserved to play by his performances so far and again today he was very strong.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

"He suffered in some moments but later with Azpi by his side and Jorgi close to him and helping him in tactical organisation he stepped again up.

"He never lost face and stayed calm and was physical enough to play 120 minutes. It was quite impressive. He forced his way into our thinking. Let’s see how it goes.

"We still have some days to decide his personal future but in the moment he shows his value to the team."

More Super Cup Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube