As the pandemic bad news recedes, markets continue to roar. BSE Sensex 30 and NSE Nifty 50 are at record high riding on surge in financials stocks and metals. BSE Midcap index and Nifty Midcap 100 were down 0.30% and 0.71% respectively in the week ended August 13 compared to its previous week. BSE Smallcap index was down 1.46%, whereas NSE Smallcap 100 declined 1.92% during the comparable period. The market is full of companies that have grown investors' wealth exponentially over a while. However, some companies still have the potential to deliver good returns. We have identified two such companies that can depict strong momentum in short to medium term.