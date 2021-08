There's no doubt that Kayla Itsines is the original queen of high-intensity interval training. The SWEAT app co-founder's signature 28-minute HIIT-based workout program has built a massive fanbase since it first debuted back in 2014, and has empowered women around the globe to reach for more in their fitness performance ever since. Itsines has since branched out to not only bring new faces and modalities to the SWEAT roster of trainers but also released a variety of new workout programs herself. For the next step of her evolution, however, she's going back to the basics.