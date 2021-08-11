Cancel
Public Safety

One Person Shot Dead at Shoe Palace Melrose

By Pete Michael
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has been shot and killed at Shoe Palace in the Fairfax District, as per ABC7 Los Angeles. Located on Melrose and North Genesee Avenues, the shooting happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Unconfirmed reports have suggested that the victim was an employee of the footwear chain and was reportedly shot trying to break up an altercation on the premises. It’s not clear at this stage what the dispute was regarding, but it has been suggested that it may have been regarding a sneaker raffle.

