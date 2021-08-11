One Person Shot Dead at Shoe Palace Melrose

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The search for a suspect has come to an end following the deadly shooting of a shoe store employee in the Fairfax district. A 16-year-old boy was suspected of killing a Shoe Palace employee during a dispute involving a raffle in front of the store around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue. The teen was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday in the 8100 block of State Street in South Gate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police, there was a dispute at a shoe raffle in front of the store. The boy allegedly shot Shoe Palace employee Jayren Bradford during the dispute and fled northbound on Genesee Avenue in a silver Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate number BC10D32, police said. Colleagues of Bradford said the employee heard about the commotion and went to try to break up the fight when all of the sudden someone opened fire, shooting and killing him. The teen’s name was not released because he is a minor.