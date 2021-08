A new version of classic FPS Quake looks like it’s set to be revealed as part of this year’s Quakecon event. The annual fan celebration published its schedule ahead of the event kicking off on August 19. However, as spotted by XboxEra, a description for a Let’s Talk Quake panel seemed to out the unannounced project. It read: “In this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content Machine Games have contributed to this revitalized edition.”