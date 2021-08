The Seattle Storm would’ve been forgiven for showing up to their first game back from the WNBA’s five-week Olympic break and not really doing anything more than that. They had practiced just once since the five Olympians on their team returned from Tokyo. Three of them—Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird—had logged significant minutes on the U.S. national team that played in the gold medal game less than a week earlier; the other two, Ezi Magbegor and Stephanie Talbot, got to the quarterfinals with Australia’s women’s national team, the Opals. Meanwhile, Seattle’s opponent, the very good Connecticut Sun, had a grand total of zero Olympians and nothing to do for five weeks but rest up and practice for this game. Do you see where this is going? In the twist of the season, the Sun lost, badly, and so did jet lag. The very same Storm players who seemed liable to keel over from exhaustion dominated, and the reigning WNBA champions reminded everyone it will take a lot more than transpacific air travel to stop them from winning it all again.