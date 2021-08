So, despite the odds, you somehow managed to score a PlayStation 5. First of all, congratulations. They aren't easy to find these days, and even the most dedicated shoppers still need quick fingers and a whole lot of luck to get one in their cart. But you did it, and now you're ready to show off your hitless run in Demon's Souls or one of your favorite levels in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. All you need to do is get your screenshots and clips from your console to your phone — a task more complex than you might expect.