What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The highly contagious delta variant is continuing to spread across the US, causing a spike in COVID-19 infections -- especially in areas with low vaccination rates. What's different about this variant? It's also breaking through to infect fully vaccinated people. Studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the delta infection has similarly high viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So what does that mean as more of these breakthrough cases continue happening?