In January, Ted Roberts was diagnosed with the brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme. He is a local contractor, husband, father and friend. Please come help support this local contractor and his family on Aug. 28 at 354 Countryside Lane in Belgrade. There will be a $5 per plate lunch served at 1 p.m., live music at 2 p.m., and a live/silent auction at 3 p.m.