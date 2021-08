Local residents turned out in droves this year for the annual Field Day at the Western Montana Agricultural Research Center (WARC) in Corvallis last week. The research center is located on 29 acres along Quast Lane east of Corvallis. It is one of seven agricultural research centers located around the state as part of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station (MAES) which is headquartered in Bozeman at Montana State University. Dr. Sreekala Bajwa, Vice President, Dean and Director of College of Agriculture & the Montana Agriculture Experiment Station, gave an introductory address to the gathering. Also on hand were Associate Director of MAES, Dr. Mary Burrows, and head of the Department of Research Centers, Dr. Darrin Boss.