Body Artha Leigh “Doodsie” Smith Eaton went to be with her Savior, family, and numerous friends on June 25, 2021, at the age of 90-½, as she would say. Doodsie was born to Chester Arthur Smith and Bethel Ruth Segrest Smith in Woodville, Texas, at exactly midnight on Oct. 22-23, 1930, and was proud of having been born on the cusp of Libra and Scorpius and exhibiting traits of both, often to the dismay of those who loved her.