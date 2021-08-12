Cancel
Australia

Three Australian publishers accuse Facebook of unfairly taking their content

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) -Three Australian publishers of lifestyle content say Facebook Inc used their articles on its just-launched news service after refusing to negotiate licensing deals, and that the country’s tough new internet law has failed to protect them. Australia this year passed a law that pressured Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s...

