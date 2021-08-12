Cancel
August 11 Fall Camp Observations

By Jason Scheer
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Arizona split the team once again, which gave us an opportunity to watch most of the younger players. The older players went in the morning and the quarterbacks have gone in order, so Will Plummer led practice on Wednesday night. It's difficult to judge how he did because he isn't working with the starting offense and he isn't throwing against the top players on defense. Still, Plummer played well. He avoided any turnovers and would have had a higher completion percentage if it wasn't for dropped passes. Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud went in the morning, so we don't know what to compare Plummer to, but he didn't do anything to lose the job specifically on Wednesday.

