76 years ago, on August 6, 1945, the city of Hiroshima was wiped out by a single nuclear bomb. On the 9th, Nagasaki suffered the same fate. More than 80,000 people died in the two towns on the day of the attack, and several thousand more died in the weeks, months and years that followed. Over the following decades, the experimental detonations caused death and serious damage to health and the environment.