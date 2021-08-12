What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Sydney seeks to tighten curbs, Canberra to enter lockdown. Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas. Some 580 unarmed army personnel are already helping police enforce home-quarantine orders on affected households in the worst-affected suburbs of Sydney, Australia’s most populous city.wnmtradio.com
