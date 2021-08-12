Henkel ups sales outlook but cautious on materials costs

Adhesive, popularly identified as glue, mucilage, or paste, is any non-metallic substance applied to one or both surfaces of two separate items that binds them together and resists their separation. They polymerize in the presence of a weak base, such as surface moisture, and will bond well to a wide range of substrates. The recent publication of Bonafide Research titled "Global Instant Adhesive Market Outlook, 2026" categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in segments, based on curing process (Conventional & Light-Cured), Chemistry (Cyanoacrylate & Epoxy-based), Application (Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Electronics). The report also aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the instant adhesives market across 5 regions & 19 countries. Factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the instant adhesives market have also been studied in the report. The report portrays a clear picture of the market with the help of 29 figures & 87 tables.