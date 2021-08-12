Cancel
Real Estate

Property market cools as new buyers disappear

By Will Kirkman
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Britain's previously booming property market has started to cool for the first time in months after the tapering of the stamp duty holiday dampened demand. New buyer inquiries shrank over July, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, with the majority of the trade body’s members seeing fewer inquiries than in the previous month.

