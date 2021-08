I reinstalled vcenter 7.0.2 yesterday and esxi 6.7 update3. I have done this many times and everything worked fine. Yesterday after I created my virtual distributed switch and tried to add hosts, I got a incompatibility error for the hosts, which never happened before. I researched this issue on google and it said that it was a licensing problem, stating that my evaluation license which was standard does not support the vds functionality. I talked to vmware licensing and they issued me a new 7.0.2 vcenter license,which is a standard license and applied it.