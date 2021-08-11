Cancel
Christina Bell’s New Song Reminds Us God Is Always Showing His Faithfulness, Even When We Stray Away

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
praisedc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had the pleasure of having gospel icon Fred Hammond as a guest host today on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, and thankfully he didn’t come alone!. Rising gospel singer Christina Bell also came through the Get Up! church to briefly speak on her astounding performance as Twinkie Clark in the Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, in addition to debuting her fresh new single alongside Hammond himself titled “Still Faithful.”

praisedc.com

