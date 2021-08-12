Cancel
A remedial approach to destructive IoT hacks

By Chris Rouland, CEO, Phosphorus Cybersecurity
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of this year, there are more than 10 billion active IoT devices all over the world, many of which are deployed in enterprises. Keeping those devices secure is of the utmost importance, lest they be a way in for attackers, so it’s imperative that organizations institute IoT security practices that remediate vulnerabilities and better protect the network – by identifying and securing every “thing”. The main challenge lies in the fact that most companies aren’t aware of the spread of devices connected to its network.

#Iot Devices#Information Security#Network Security#Remediation#Ibm X Force#Mac#Ip#Positive Technologies#Vlan
