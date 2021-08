Today, for the first time since a World Series that somehow seems more intense today than it even was at the time -- and it was very, very intense then! -- the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Houston Astros in front of actual fans at Dodger Stadium, which you can watch free on MLB.TV at 10 p.m. ET. And it’s fair to assume these fans will have many thoughts that they will be eager for Astros players to hear. It’s the next chapter in a rivalry that, in the span of four seasons, has become one of the fiercest in all of baseball, and really all of sports.