Dubuque, IA

Man sentenced for role in Dubuque knifepoint robbery

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for his role in a knifepoint robbery in Dubuque. Jaden A. Johnson, 18, of Savanna, Ill., was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. As part of the sentence, Johnson must reside in a residential treatment facility for one year or until “maximum benefits have been achieved,” documents state.

