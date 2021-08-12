Man sentenced for role in Dubuque knifepoint robbery

A man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for his role in a knifepoint robbery in Dubuque. Jaden A. Johnson, 18, of Savanna, Ill., was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. As part of the sentence, Johnson must reside in a residential treatment facility for one year or until “maximum benefits have been achieved,” documents state.