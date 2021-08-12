Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, IA

DiFranco, 3 other concerts at Jackson County venue postponed due to COVID-19

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The grand reopening of a popular Jackson County concert venue is being postponed for a while, at least. Ani DiFranco was to perform during a grand reopening event on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, but the venue reported Wednesday that DiFranco’s management announced that the show would need to be postponed “due to the growing complications of the COVID-19 delta variant.” A new date for the concert has not been announced yet.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Jackson County, IA
Health
City
Delta, IA
Jackson County, IA
Government
County
Jackson County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Maquoketa, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakey Graves
Person
Ani Difranco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Concerts#Susto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Hill

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians in Afghanistan began departing again from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday after they were paused for several hours on Monday due to a chaotic scene of thousands of Afghan civilians crowding the runway. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy