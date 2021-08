I seriously cannot believe we have been in the farmhouse over a year now! Time sure does fly! We absolutely love it here. Of course we are super excited about our new home, but it will be hard to say goodbye to this one. When we moved in we decorated with a bunch of stuff from our old house and it worked great, but it was time for a little refresh. I found so many cute things from the new GAP HOME line that I cannot wait to share with you!