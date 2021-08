In many homes, the garage is the home of all our junk. It’s where we put everything that doesn’t have a place in the house. From sports equipment to garden tools, from Christmas decorations to old paint cans – if it’s not needed on a day-to-day basis, chances are you’ll find it in your garage. But if you’ve got limited space in there and need more room for your car or other things that can’t fit inside your home, here are some tips on how to use that space smartly.