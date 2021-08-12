Look Up Screen Free event now scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 14, in Monroe
Due to a another event scheduled for today in Monroe, this event has been reschedule and will now take place from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. It’s almost back to school time in the local area and what better way to celebrate the end of summer than with a party! The Walton Youth Advocacy Board is offering just such an opportunity in Monroe – and one without the distraction of cell phones.news.monroelocal.org
