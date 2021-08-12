Cancel
Sand Springs, OK

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $100,000

Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis cute little home in the heart of Sand Springs has tons of potential. Would be a great investment property or for someone looking for a first home. Home is located 5 minutes from all restaurants, farmers market, walmart, and community center. There is a service road behind home that connects to driveway. Driveway is shared. Owner will be adding a stove and build a rail on back porch before closing. Home is being sold as is. Agent is related to seller.

tulsaworld.com

