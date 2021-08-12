Cancel
Summer energy crisis assistance program still available

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) continue to help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. The program will be available until Sept. 30.

www.crescent-news.com

