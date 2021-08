Corbin Burnes, among the leading NL Cy Young candidates, has taken his game to another level this season, one where only a few have gone. The right-hander recorded 10 straight strikeouts on Wednesday in the Brewers’ 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs, which tied a record held by Tom Seaver, who did it in 1970, and Aaron Nola, who accomplished the feat on June 25 of this season against the Mets.