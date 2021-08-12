Cancel
Clinton County, PA

York Street Hustle to perform on Main Street Saturday

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCK HAVEN — In conjunction with LH Jams, the 2021 Concert Series is excited to welcome the York Street Hustle to the Elks Stage this Saturday night from 6-8:30 p.m. Philadelphia’s York Street Hustle is one of the most dynamic Motown Tribute bands around. They specialize in the classic sounds of the 1960s. Legends, like Stevie, Aretha, and the Four Tops; lesser-known artists including Donny Hathaway, Arthur Conley, and Betty Everett — are all given new life.

www.lockhaven.com

