Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Back-to-School Shoe Shopping Tips for Healthy Feet

news-graphic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) The start of a new school year brings many “to dos,” including back-to-school shoe shopping. It’s important to find the right shoes for your child at different stages in their lives. Foot and ankle surgeons, often referred to as foot physicians or podiatrists, recommend shopping wisely for the proper shoes to help minimize foot problems caused by poorly-fitting shoes and help you address any foot issues your child may have.

www.news-graphic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Shoes#Athletic Shoes#Football#Play Sports#Statepoint#Dpm#Facfas#Oxford#Foothealthfacts Org#Getty Images Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
EducationThe Enterprise

Back-To-School shopping tips for upcoming sales tax-free holiday weekend

It’s time for the kids to go back to school. That means it’s also time for the annual tradition of dumping out your purse and wallet and trading all your savings for crayons, binders, backpacks, and clothes. Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Virginia offers back to shopping tips for the anticipated record-breaking back-to-school shopping season.
EducationKSLTV

Back-To-School Shopping Begins As School Year Approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Students across Utah will head back to the classroom later this month, meaning it’s time for another round of back-to-school shopping. From school supplies to lunch boxes and new clothes, KSL’s Jenne Anderson visited Smith’s to see what deals they have leading up to the first day of school.
WorkoutsCitizen Online

Buchberger: Running shoes for older feet

We are seeing more people maintain an active lifestyle over the age of 50, and running is a common part of this lifestyle. As with running at any age, the footwear you choose can make or break you. Running shoes are your most important equipment when it comes to running. What many runners forget is that our bodies change with age and that includes how we accept the impact of running as our foot strikes the ground with each stride. Our adaptation to these changes means we also need to make some changes in how we choose running shoes.
Hair CareABC 4

Quick tips for back to school hairstyles

With the kids going back to school, mornings seemed a little bit more rushed than normal. Not a problem! Brooklyn Laybourne has you covered. Here are her tips for making it easier to control those long locks before your kids head off to school. Here were Laybourne’s tips:. Keep a...
Kidswvik.org

Tips For Parents On How To Get Their Kids Back To Healthy Habits

Lots of people gained excess weight during the pandemic, and emerging data suggest kids were no exception. Across racial and socioeconomic lines, kids put on weight as schools went online, sports were canceled and routines collapsed. NPR health correspondent Maria Godoy joins us for some tips for parents about how to get their kids back to healthy habits. Maria, hi.
Theater & DanceParents Magazine

TikTok's Favorite Tiny Dancer Has the Ultimate Back-to-School Shopping Tip

If you haven't yet had the pleasure of seeing 5-year-old "Boss Baby" Brody Schaffer dance on Instagram and TikTok, you are missing out on one of the internet's few offerings of pure joy. Since becoming a viral sensation at age 4, Schaffer has been busy studying and performing, and with the help of blogger mom Dani Schaffer, making a business out of just being his own happy self. Their latest venture is a partnership with Maisonette's new kids' clothing label Neon Rebels.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Clinic pediatrician and mom of two shares tips for keeping kids healthy when back at school

Masks offer kids an extra layer of protection and currently are the safest option for children under 12 as they head back to school. This advice comes from Dr. Kimberly Giuliano, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children's and also a mom of two youngsters. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned more about the best ways to keep kids safe as the country sees the Delta variant complicate the COVID pandemic.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
kshb.com

Gel Toe Separators May Be The Answer To Chronic Foot Pain

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re on your feet all day or suffer from conditions like bunions, plantar...
Rochester, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Pediatrician Has Back to School Tips

You may have more questions than answers as you prepare to send your kids back to school. Dr. Adam Weis with Rochester Regional Health’s Wolcott Pediatrics says it’s important to find out what the protocols will be at your kids’ school. Dr. Weis reminds us to make sure our kids...
Educationtribnow.com

Back-to-School Internet Safety Tips

For most districts in our area, school will be back in session within the next few weeks. And because many have incorporated some kind of online learning into school programming, it’s more important than ever for parents, teachers, administrators and students to be aware of potential online threats. BBB reminds consumers to be on the lookout for online predators this back-to-school season. “As…
Skin Careocmomblog.com

Beauty Expert Tips On How To Properly Take Care Of Your Skin

The experts’ take on how to properly take care of your skin can vary from person to person, but there are some basic guidelines that experts want you to follow. Not so many people understand the logic behind taking good care of their skin. Being the largest organ on your body, you’ll need to ensure that you have the internal organs safely intact from infections. There are doctors, skin medication products, and your own withs to help take care of your skin. If you’re not sure where to start, this article is for you. Here are beauty expert tips on how to properly take care of your skin.
WCIA

Best teeth whitening gel

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter how good your oral hygiene is, your teeth can become discolored over time. And, since your smile is one of the first things people see when they meet you, having clean, white teeth goes a long way in making an excellent first impression.

Comments / 0

Community Policy