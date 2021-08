Hundreds of millions in financial assistance is available to help Minnesotans pay for electricity, natural gas, propane, and other delivered fuels. The nonprofit Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota (CUB), along with many others across the state, is spreading the word that grants are available to households who qualify based on income, as are special protections from shutoffs as the state transitions out of the COVID emergency. While the state’s regulated electric and gas utilities had been under a shutoff moratorium, they are permitted to resume disconnecting residential customers for unpaid bills beginning August 2. Many cooperative and municipal utilities have already resumed shutoffs.