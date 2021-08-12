Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

D-backs' loss compounded by Calhoun injury

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Kole Calhoun rounded second base and headed for third. Halfway between the bases, his running stride suddenly shifted. He wasn’t OK. He was hurt. With the play still active, Calhoun willed his body to third base, sliding head first. While on his stomach, Calhoun, who knew very well that his body was damaged, curled his hand into a fist and slammed it on the base. A trainer came out to look at him, but there was no discussion to be had. The 33-year-old’s facial expression and body language said it all. He was coming out of this game.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kole Calhoun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#Oracle Park#Giants#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: A bad loss (to D-backs), and potentially the biggest loss (Darvish)

Another bad loss to a bad team went down in a familiar manner. And within it, there may have been the last loss the Padres can afford at this time. Here is my game story from last night’s 12-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the biggest rout the Padres have suffered this season behind a 15-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on July 7.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’ During Rehab For Red Sox

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Sunday provided great news and bad news for Red Sox injuries. Shortly after Alex Cora revealed Chris Sale will return next weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Kyle Schwarber recently suffered a setback while rehabbing his injured hamstring. Boston acquired Schwarber, out since early July with a hamstring injury, in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
Boston

5 takeaways as Kyle Schwarber’s first hits help Red Sox sweep Orioles

The Red Sox have won four out of five. The Red Sox won their fourth game in five attempts on Sunday, clinching a sweep against the Orioles with a 6-2 victory. The Orioles scored a run in the first inning, but the Red Sox weren’t far behind – – with two runners on in the bottom of the frame, J.D. Martinez drove a pitch off the National Car Rental sign in left field to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Albany boxer, back from injury, seeking perfection

There's something about the sound of a glove hitting a bag that is almost therapeutic for Abraham “Super” Nova. “Unlike any other sport, boxing is very independent," Nova says. "I played football, I played baseball and I had to rely on the team to get the job done, where in boxing, it's up to me to get the job done. I like that one-on-one combat, and if it’s up to me, I’ll get it done."
MLBMLB

'Tough stretch': Manaea falters in finale loss

ARLINGTON -- Much of the A’s success this year has been built on the strength of a starting rotation that has emerged as one of baseball’s best, with Sean Manaea leading the way at the top as a co-anchor alongside Chris Bassitt. Those two have been largely responsible for why Oakland entered Sunday leading the Majors in starters’ innings pitched and third in ERA.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Madison Bumgarner pitches D-backs past Giants

Madison Bumgarner pitched seven strong innings to beat his former teammates for the first time as the Arizona Diamondbacks notched a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Bumgarner (6-6) gave up one run, six hits and one walk and struck out four while facing...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Giants outlast D-backs in extra-innings slugfest

Buster Posey delivered the tiebreaking double into the left-field corner in the top of the 10th inning to help the San Francisco Giants post an 11-8 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Phoenix. Alex Dickerson hit a grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer and Wilmer...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants' Kevin Gausman faces D-backs, looks to get back on track

Kevin Gausman was one of the best pitchers in baseball when he compiled a 1.73 ERA before the All-Star break. But things haven't gone well for the San Francisco right-hander since he made the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Gausman will try to regain his form...
MLBcatcountry1063fm.com

GAMEL OUT, MORAN BACK FROM INJURY

Some roster moves were made prior to Friday night’s Pirates game. Left Fielder Ben Gamel has been placed on the team’s 10-day Disabled list retroactive to August 5th with a right hamstring strain. He was replaced on Thursday by Wilmer Difo. Some good news for the Bucs as Colin Moran returned to the team. He’s been out since July 1st after he was hit by a pitch on his left wrist, causing a fracture.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans WR Julio Jones injured again? | TFD

Tennessee Titans we’re hoping that adding Julio Jones was going to boost their offense but the star wide out is already hurt. Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the recent injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
MLBMLB

Detmers 'in control,' gets 1st big league win

ANAHEIM -- Reid Detmers’ path to the Major Leagues was relatively short. His time wearing an Angels uniform has been even shorter. Making the third start of his career on Sunday, the 22-year-old Detmers faced another stacked lineup in the Astros. He went up against the Athletics in his debut for 4 1/3 innings, then seven days later pitched five innings against the Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Two homers propel Giants to blowout of D-backs

Alex Dickerson smacked a three-run homer and Donovan Solano also went deep and had three RBIs as the San Francisco Giants rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Phoenix. Buster Posey added a run-scoring double and Tommy La Stella had two hits and two...
MLBMLB

'Prideful' D-backs have plenty to play for

PHOENIX -- The D-backs know the score. They know their record and their standing in the NL West, just like everybody else does. Sure, they are in the midst of a challenging 16-game stretch against the titans of the division – the Dodgers, Giants and Padres -- and next month won’t get any easier. Everybody knows that, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy