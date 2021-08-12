D-backs' loss compounded by Calhoun injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kole Calhoun rounded second base and headed for third. Halfway between the bases, his running stride suddenly shifted. He wasn’t OK. He was hurt. With the play still active, Calhoun willed his body to third base, sliding head first. While on his stomach, Calhoun, who knew very well that his body was damaged, curled his hand into a fist and slammed it on the base. A trainer came out to look at him, but there was no discussion to be had. The 33-year-old’s facial expression and body language said it all. He was coming out of this game.