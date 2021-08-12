Cancel
Society

Sey Young: Grandpa's cussing a shock

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI heard my very first curse word from my grandfather when I was 8 years old. Now, don't get me wrong; I had heard the odd profanity here and there on the school bus or on the school playground, so I was no stranger to what my mother called vulgar language. But growing up, my father never even so much as used the word "heck," my mother prided herself on proper language, and Sundays were spent on a hard pew at the Baptist church. So, it took a summer visit to see my grandparents in St. Petersburg to expand my vocabulary horizons.

