Teaching teachers: T2 offers unique professional development

On a recent beautiful, sunny June day, a group of dedicated theater teachers sit in a circle, animatedly discussing best practices in their classrooms and rehearsal spaces. This lively group could be at the lake, at a cookout or just relaxing in their air-conditioned homes, but instead they've chosen to spend three days of their precious -- and all too brief -- summer break at the TheatreSquared Professional Development Institute for theater teachers across the state of Arkansas.