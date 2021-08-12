Benefits With Friends: Pop-up pastries promote future chefs
Vince Pianalto, Brightwater chef instructor and serial restaurateur, will take the idea of a school bake sale benefit to a higher degree when he revives his Fayetteville bakery La Maison des Tartes as a pop-up to raise scholarship money for Northwest Arkansas Community College students. The two-day fundraiser is set for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0