Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bentonville, AR

Benefits With Friends: Pop-up pastries promote future chefs

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince Pianalto, Brightwater chef instructor and serial restaurateur, will take the idea of a school bake sale benefit to a higher degree when he revives his Fayetteville bakery La Maison des Tartes as a pop-up to raise scholarship money for Northwest Arkansas Community College students. The two-day fundraiser is set for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bentonville, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Society
Fayetteville, AR
Food & Drinks
Bentonville, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Fayetteville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#Artisanal Food#Fresh Fruit#Food Drink#La Maison Des Tartes#Brioches#S E Eighth St#Bentonville Information#Brightwater Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. Federal health officials have been actively...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy