Lakeland, FL

Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball 2021-22 schedule released

By Gage Johnson
Posted by 
The Owensboro Times
The Owensboro Times
 5 days ago
The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team has released their 2021-22 schedule, which is highlighted by a trip to Lakeland, Florida for the Terrace Hotel Classic. The Panthers open up their schedule on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the Pops Duncan Classic hosted by Trevecca Nazarene. On Nov. 12 they will face 2021 NCAA runner-up and perennial powerhouse Drury, followed by a matchup against Southwest Baptist the next day.

The Owensboro Times

The Owensboro Times

Owensboro, KY
ABOUT

The Owensboro Times is an online, daily local news source for Owensboro, Kentucky.

 https://www.owensborotimes.com/
