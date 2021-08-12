Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball 2021-22 schedule released
The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team has released their 2021-22 schedule, which is highlighted by a trip to Lakeland, Florida for the Terrace Hotel Classic. The Panthers open up their schedule on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the Pops Duncan Classic hosted by Trevecca Nazarene. On Nov. 12 they will face 2021 NCAA runner-up and perennial powerhouse Drury, followed by a matchup against Southwest Baptist the next day.www.owensborotimes.com
