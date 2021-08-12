Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball 2021-22 schedule released

The Kentucky Wesleyan College wrestling program has announced the addition of 19 new members on Thursday, as announced by Head Coach Rob McCabe. The 2021 recruiting class originates from seven different states with the most coming from Georgia (6). The tri-state of Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois collectively produced nine new additions to the 2021-22 roster. McCabe addressed the programs need for depth at various weight classes as well as solidifying the upper weights. The Panthers will be starting their fourth season of competition this winter.